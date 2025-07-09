Los Angeles Dodgers Send Steward Berroa to Milwaukee Brewers in Mid-Game Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded outfielder Steward Berroa to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, the teams announced Wednesday afternoon.
The trade just so happened to have gone down in the middle of the Dodgers' contest with the Brewers at American Family Field. Berroa was not on Los Angeles' active roster, however, as he had been designated for assignment last Thursday.
Instead of hitting waivers or free agency, Berroa is headed to Milwaukee. The Brewers designated right-handed pitcher Elvin Rodriguez for assignment to make room for their new outfielder.
Rodriguez was in the minors, though, so Berroa is set to join his next organization in Triple-A rather than the big leagues.
This marks the second time this year that Berroa has been traded. He was previously sent from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Dodgers on May 12.
During his 24 games with Toronto's Triple-A affiliate earlier this season, Berroa hit .195 with a .501 OPS. He proceeded to hit .330 with an .857 OPS across 27 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Berroa, 26, made his MLB debut in 2024. He logged 28 games in a Blue Jays uniform, batting .189 with one home run, one double, six stolen bases, three defensive runs saved, a .550 OPS and a 0.3 WAR.
