When Will Shohei Ohtani Return to Pitching? New Report Has New Answer
The Los Angeles Dodgers enter play on Monday at 11-6 overall and in third place in the National League West. Though the defending champions have a loaded roster, they do have some questions, including about the health of their starting rotation, which has already seen injuries become an issue again this year.
Each time there is an injury to a Dodgers pitcher, the question is asked: "When will Shohei Ohtani return to the mound to help fill the holes?"
Well, according to a new report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, it will still be a while before we see Ohtani toe the rubber. He hasn't pitched since the end of 2023 because of Tommy John surgery.
If the Los Angeles Dodgers actually needed him, Shohei Ohtani could step on the mound right now and contribute, according to a person close to Ohtani, but his return is looking like it may come closer to the All-Star break.
Ohtani's rehab is certainly unique. Because he's such a dynamic and important player offensively, the Dodgers can't dedicate all their time to his pitching rehab. Furthermore, they can't afford to send him on a lengthy minor league rehab assignment, so he has to get acclimated to pitching again around the rigors of a big-league schedule for a hitter.
In five seasons as a pitcher, he's gone 38-19 even despite being on some mediocre to bad Angels teams. He has a lifetime ERA of 3.01 and has struck out 608 batters in 481.2 innings.
A four-time All-Star, Ohtani is hitting .273 with four homers and four stolen bases this season. The Dodgers will play the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 10:10 p.m. ET.
