Colorado Rockies' Charlie Condon Tops Draft Newcomers in Updated MLB Prospect Rankings
A month removed from the 2024 MLB Draft, Charlie Condon remains one of the most hyped young players in baseball.
MLB Pipeline updated its Top 100 Prospect Rankings on Wednesday, shifting players around and adding draft newcomers. Condon, who the Colorado Rockies selected No. 3 overall in July, debuted at No. 12.
That is higher than any other player who was taken in this year's draft. No. 1 overall pick Travis Bazzana, now a second baseman in the Cleveland Guardians' farm system, came in at No. 13.
Condon is also the No. 1 prospect in the Rockies' system, leapfrogging right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander. Colorado selected Dollander No. 9 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft.
The Rockies gave Condon a $9.25 million signing bonus on July 19, which is tied for the largest in league history. The franchise then assigned the 21-year-old to High-A Spokane, where he is batting .280 with one home run, two RBI, two stolen bases and a .788 OPS through six games.
Condon has been spending most of his time in left field, but he has also started one game at third base and two at designated hitter. Across his two seasons at the University of Georgia, Condon played all three outfield positions, plus first and third base.
Initially a walk-on, Condon redshirted the 2022 campaign, then earned unanimous National Freshman of the Year honors in 2023. He swept the national honors in 2024, most notably winning SEC Player of the Year and the Golden Spikes Award.
In 116 games of NCAA action, Condon hit .410 with a 1.433 OPS. He racked up 181 hits, 62 home runs, 145 RBI and 401 total bases, recording more walks – 90 – than strikeouts – 86.
The Rockies now boast six prospects in the Top 100, which is tied for the most by any team. Outfielder Jordan Beck could be on the verge of graduating, though, considering he has 83 MLB at-bats under his belt and was recalled from Triple-A again on Monday.
Colorado's farm system ranks No. 10 in baseball with 205 prospect points.
