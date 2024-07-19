Joey Votto Set to Make Debut For Blue Jays' Triple-A Affiliate After Rehab Assignment
The Buffalo Bisons have reinstated first baseman Joey Votto from the 7-day injured list, the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate announced Friday afternoon.
As a result, Votto will be in the Bisons' lineup Friday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. It will mark his first appearance in Triple-A since signing a minor league contract with the Blue Jays back in March.
Votto has been dealing with various back and ankle injuries since Spring Training, not appearing in a regular season game at any level until June 15. The 40-year-old started off his rehab assignment by joining the Florida Complex League Blue Jays, then bounced back and forth between there and Single-A Dunedin due to some minor setbacks.
Through 16 appearances, Votto has hit .186 with one home runs, eight RBI, eight walks, 14 strikeouts and a .646 OPS.
Votto's odyssey through the minors comes immediately following a storied 17-year career with the Cincinnati Reds.
Between 2007 and 2023, Votto hit .294 with 2,135 hits, 356 home runs, 1,156 RBI, a .920 OPS and a 64.5 WAR, making six All-Star appearances and winning NL MVP back in 2010. Votto hit .202 with 14 home runs, 38 RBI, a .747 OPS and a -0.1 WAR while nursing a shoulder injury last season, leading the Reds to decline his $20 million club option in November.
Votto ranks No. 5 in hits, No. 4 in WAR, No. 3 in RBI, No. 2 in doubles and No. 2 in home runs on the Reds' all-time leaderboards.
For as much as he will be remembered as a Red, Votto was born and raised in Toronto. So despite leaving Cincinnati on a sour note, it at least opened the door for Votto to play for his hometown team.
Toronto already got rid of designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach and utility man Cavan Biggio in June. At this point, the 44-52 Blue Jays don't have the depth to box Votto out of a roster spot anymore, so his potential promotion is almost entirely reliant upon his health and how he performs in Buffalo.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.