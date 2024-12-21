Milwaukee Brewers Pitching Prospect Gains Serious Recognition From MiLB.com
The Milwaukee Brewers are known to be a frugal organization at the major league-level. They often trade away key players rather than pay them big money, however, they are good at player development and have kept the machine moving even in spite of that.
In 2022, the Brewers traded away closer Josh Hader, and then they traded away Corbin Burnes last offseason. Furthermore, they dealt Devin Williams just two weeks ago in a deal with the New York Yankees.
As a result of these trades, the Brewers are often left looking for internal answers to fill holes. Perhaps one of those future bullpen answers will come in the form of right-handed prospect Craig Yoho.
The team's No. 21 prospect, per MLB.com, was just highlighted as part of a year-end review of prospect accomplishments.
From June 18 to Aug. 24, Yoho didn’t allow an earned run over 19 straight relief appearances (21 2/3 innings) for Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville, striking out 41 in that span. When that streak ended on Aug. 27, the '23 eighth-rounder started a new one with eight straight scoreless outings to end his season. The All-MiLB Prospect First Teamer finished first in the Minors (min. 50 IP) in ERA as well as with his 42.4 percent strikeout rate and 1.43 FIP.
The Brewers won the National League Central in 2024 before losing to the New York Mets in the wild card round of the National League playoffs. As for Yoho, he was drafted in the eighth round of the 2023 draft out of Indiana. He is projected to make his major league debut in 2025, per MLB.com.
