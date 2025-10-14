2 Fits For 2x All-Star Ryan Helsley After Mets September Collapse
After being traded to the New York Mets at the deadline, two-time All-Star Ryan Helsley imploded in the second half of the 2025 season, posting a 7.20 ERA with his new team.
He is now set to enter free agency, but his value has certainly taken a hit after his struggles in New York, and he may ultimately be forced to take a one-year "prove it" deal to rebuild his value.
The 31-year-old saved 49 games with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024, earning National League Reliever of the Year honors. These two teams should take a flier on him this offseason.
New York Yankees
The Yankees had their own struggles with the closer position in 2025 before losing the American League Division Series to the Toronto Blue Jays. Devin Williams did not pan out, and Luke Weaver fell apart in the postseason.
Both pitchers are free agents as soon as the World Series reaches its conclusion, so the Yankees will have to decide whether to bring them back or search for another option.
But Helsley could make sense for the Bronx Bombers. They wouldn't have to break the bank to land him, and on just a one-year deal with a potential option for 2027, he could rebuild his value and do so with a contending team.
The Yankees will have holes in their bullpen, which was hot and cold in 2025. Helsley could help mitigate some of that for 2026.
St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals are rebuilding under Chaim Bloom this coming offseason. They likely won't spend big in free agency, but with Helsley's value taking a dip, perhaps a reunion could be in the cards.
For a team that is conscious about spending in free agency, this move would make sense, as the Cardinals would not have to break the bank in order to land their former closer. And if he performs well, perhaps the Cardinals can trade him to a contender again and bring back some solid prospects in exchange, similar to how they did this year.
Helsley was drafted by the Cardinals in 2015 and made his Major League debut in 2019. He was a two-time All-Star in St. Louis before being traded to the Mets.
He was also a fan favorite, so bringing him back would be a popular move with the majority of Cardinal Nation.
More MLB: These 3 Teams Should Be All In On Hunter Greene If Reds Trade Rumor Has Legs