2 Landing Spots for Joe Ryan with Twins Struggling Before Deadline

The Minnesota Twins were off to a better start this year after finishing under .500 in 2025, but that has since gone down the drain. This could lead to them selling at the trade deadline.

One of the biggest names they can trade is right-hander Joe Ryan, who still has a few years of club control remaining. He is 4-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 14 starts this season.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com lists Ryan as a top potential trade candidate as the deadline looms. Here are two teams that could use the services of Ryan as they look to make a push for the postseason.

Baltimore Orioles

Jun 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) on the mound with the bases loaded against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Since losing Corbin Burnes in free agency prior to the 2025 season, the Orioles haven't had somebody that can truly anchor their starting rotation, and that is something they are going to need if they hope to make the postseason.

They lost 87 games last season and are 33-37 to start 2026. Still, the American League is weak, and they are only two games out of a wild card spot. They have the young prospects to make a move for somebody like Ryan, and that potential move could give them the edge they need to get to the top of the wild card race and return to the playoffs.

When he's healthy, he could give them the innings they need.

Toronto Blue Jays

Jun 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays recently got some reinforcements with the returns of Max Scherzer and Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber is also moving closer to a return, but they still have been hit hard by injuries this year. Cody Ponce is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in April, so one more starter wouldn't hurt.

The Blue Jays would also give Ryan a chance to compete for a postseason contender after the Twins fell apart a few years ago. They just recently reached the World Series and were two outs away from finishing the job, so one more rotation arm could really help them as they look to win their first title since 1993 this coming October.

The Blue Jays are also very close in the wild card race despite being under .500, so there is a chance for them to reach the playoffs, and that chance would grow if they went out and picked up Ryan via a trade with the Twins. We'll see what the Blue Jays decide to do.