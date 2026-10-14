2 Replacements for Joe Espada after Firing from Astros

The Houston Astros made a big change on Wednesday morning. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Houston has chosen to dismiss manager Joe Espada after a three-year tenure.

The Houston Astros dismiss manager Joe Espada as expected — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 14, 2026

The Astros won two American League West titles under Espada's watch, but missed the playoffs in 2025 and barely finished .500 in 2026 to hold onto the top spot in the division before ultimately being swept out of the playoffs. Espada replaced Dusty Baker after the latter retired in 2023 and was not able to replicate the success his predecessor had at the helm.

Houston never won a playoff game under Espada, and now it is time for them to start looking for potential replacements, and there are plenty of options available for them to choose from. Here are two potential replacements that could make sense.

Daniel Descalso

Jul 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso (34) looks on during batting practice before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Daniel Descalso has been the bench coach of the St. Louis Cardinals since 2024, serving under manager Oli Marmol. Teams have reportedly shown interest in him as a manager, along with a few other Cardinals coaches.

But Descalso has had the opportunity to learn directly from Marmol and observe the game up close. As a former player, he also has a unique perspective. He would be a first-year manager, but the Astros could now find a spot for him if they believe he is ready to manage at the big league level.

He won a World Series ring as a player with St. Louis as well.

David Ross

Oct 1, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs manager David Ross looks on from the dugout during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

David Ross has not managed in the big leagues since 2023. The Chicago Cubs hired him to replace Joe Maddon in 2020, and he was later dismissed after the Cubs went out and hired Craig Counsell. But perhaps now is the time for Ross to take another shot at managing.

He led the Cubs to the postseason in his first year at the helm and guided them to an 83-win season before they replaced him, but he won two World Series rings as a player and does have experience being a clubhouse leader, so it's not too much of a stretch to assume that a team like the Astros might give him a look as their manager.

It will be interesting to see if the Astros decide to at least consider Ross as a manager, but he does have the experience and could be an interesting fit if that is the direction that they decide to go.