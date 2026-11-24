Major League Baseball released its 2026 postseason payouts on Monday, revealing a significant gap between the World Series champions and teams eliminated in the opening round of playoffs. A full postseason share for the Brewers was worth $493,044, the third-highest in MLB history.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox received just $8,717 per full share, the lowest figure among this year's 12 postseason participants, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale. That means Milwaukee's individual postseason payout was approximately 56.6 times greater than Boston's, a difference of $484,327.

Brewers Cash In on Historic World Series Run

After capturing their first World Series title in franchise history, the Brewers secured approximately $41.2 million in postseason prize money, accounting for 36% of MLB's entire postseason players' pool. Milwaukee distrubuted its winnings through 65 full shares, 17.5 partial shares and 20 separate cash awards, according to MLB.com.

The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays received the second-largest individual payout at $296,339, followed by the Cleveland Guardians ($171,525) and Los Angeles Dodgers ($141,207).

The difference between advancing to the League Championship Series and suffering an early postseason exit was particularly noticeable. The New York Yankees received $44,016 per full share. Interestingly, the Red Sox received the same overall financial allocation as the other three teams eliminated during the Wild Card Series.

However, Boston's decision to distribute 83 full shares, along with partial shares and additional cash awards, contributed to its smaller individual payout.

MLB Postseason Prize Money Declines in 2026

The 2026 pool totaled approximately $114.5 million, down from $128 million in 2025 and a record $129.1 million in 2024. According to Front Office Sports, the absence of the Dodgers from this year's World Series was a contributing factor in the decline.

Dodger Stadium, which boasts a seating capacity of 56,000, hosted World Series games in each of the previous two seasons. Milwaukee (41,900)) and Tampa Bay (41,000) play in considerably smaller ballparks, limiting potential ticket revenue.

Unlike professional sporting events that over predetermined prize money, MLB's postseason payout system is dependent on ticket sales from designated playoff games. The financial awards also extend beyond the players themselves.

Eligible coaches, trainers and other clubhouse personnel can benefit from postseason distributions, making a deep playoff run particularly meaningful for employees who do not earn multimillion-dollar salaries.

Here's a complete look at of the postseason shares, per Bleacher Report:

$171,525 – Cleveland Guardians

$141,207 – Los Angeles Dodgers

$42,873 – Chicago White Sox

$39,536 – Atlanta Braves

$44,016 – New York Yankees

$40,779 – San Diego Padres

$8,717 – Boston Red Sox

$9,075 – Chicago Cubs

$9,391 – Houston Astros

$10,161 – Philadelphia Phillies

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