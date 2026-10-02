Biggest Offseason Needs for Red Sox, Astros, Cubs, Phillies After Wild Card Losses

For a few of the franchises that earned a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs, the offseason is already underway.

The Philadelphia Phillies became the fourth team eliminated from the Wild Card round of the postseason after their loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. They now join the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, and Chicago Cubs in turning their attention toward 2027.

Here's what the first four teams knocked out of the playoffs should prioritize in the offseason.

Red Sox: Improve the offense

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out during the first inning of game one of the Wild Card round of the 2026 MLB playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox earned a postseason berth largely due to their historic midseason turnaround. But in their Wild Card matchup with the New York Yankees, the Red Sox scored just two runs in two games. While that can also be attributed to the Yankees' strong pitching, Boston had the fifth-fewest home runs and eighth-fewest runs scored in the regular season this year.

With left-hander Garrett Crochet expected to return to the top of the rotation next season alongside Payton Tolle and Ranger Suarez, the Red Sox should be able to target offensive upgrades in the offseason.

Astros: Is Jeremy Pena Houston's long-term shortstop?

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a single against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning during game two of the Wild Card round for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, Houston's top priority this offseason will be hiring a new general manager after the franchise parted ways with Dana Brown in August. But the organization's new general manager will have to come prepared with a plan to improve a team that made history as the first division winner with a .500 record.

Once that situation is settled, the Astros will need to decide whether Jeremy Pena is the team's shortstop beyond next year. The 29-year-old will be a free agent after the 2027 season, so the front office has time to make that call. But that choice could also affect how Houston addresses other needs, such as center field and relief pitching.

Cubs: Pitching, pitching, and more pitching

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wild Card round in the 2026 MLB playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs scored more runs than any other team in the regular season. But in their Wild Card matchup against the San Diego Padres, Chicago scored once in two games.

Regardless, the Cubs have multiple pitchers who are set to become free agents this offseason, including Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, and potentially Clay Holmes. After dealing with several injuries in their starting pitching staff this year, Chicago should be in the market for some new arms.

Phillies: Managerial and infield decisions

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies Don Mattingly (8) walks to the dugout after removing starting pitcher Aaron Nola (not pictured) from the game against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning in game three of the Wild Card round in the 2026 MLB playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Astros, Philadelphia's first task this offseason likely won't be player-related. Instead, the Phillies need to decide whether to sign interim manager Don Mattingly or hire someone else entirely.

From a roster perspective, Luis Arraez and Alec Bohm are hitting free agency, potentially opening a spot in Philadelphia's infield. The Phillies might also reconsider where they want Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to play defensively moving forward. Either way, Philadelphia has options if it wants to shake up the team's lineup.