It feels like Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has regularly been mentioned in trade rumors over the past couple of seasons.

With the Red Sox already signing Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal this offseason, the former Milwaukee Brewers slugger is expected to split time between first base and designated hitter with Willson Contreras. That means Roman Anthony will most likely be Boston's everyday left fielder. And with Gold Glove Award winners Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu occupying the other two spots in the outfield, Duran may face an uphill battle for consistent playing time next year.

If the Red Sox decide to listen to offers for Duran this offseason, here are three teams that could be interested in trading for the All-Star outfielder.

San Diego Padres

Oct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Dustin Harris (29) flies out during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres have tried to acquire Duran before. In July 2025, the Red Sox reportedly turned down San Diego's trade offer that would've sent right-hander Dylan Cease and top catching prospect Ethan Salas to Boston. But now, the lefty-swinging outfielder likely has less value on the trade market.

The Padres are expected to be among the organizations aggressively pursuing free-agent starting pitchers this offseason. While that might be San Diego's top priority, the team's current internal left-field options include Dustin Harris, Samad Taylor, and Gavin Sheets. If the Padres spend big on pitching, trading for Duran could be another way to upgrade their outfield.

Chicago Cubs

Aug 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like San Diego, the Chicago Cubs are expected to target starting pitchers this offseason. But with Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ both entering free agency, the Cubs may also need to add a corner outfielder.

Chicago has a couple of internal outfield options, such as Matt Shaw and Kevin Alcantara. The Cubs could also explore re-signing Suzuki or Happ. But trading for Duran remains a realistic opportunity for Chicago to acquire a former All-Star outfielder.

Houston Astros

Sep 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Daulton Varsho (18) jogs off the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Duran has mostly played left field over the last couple of seasons, he also has plenty of experience in center field. That could make the Red Sox outfielder a potential trade candidate for the Houston Astros, who will likely be looking to acquire a center fielder this offseason.

Trade-deadline acquisition Daulton Varsho is now a free agent, leaving prospect Lucas Spence as Houston's projected starting center fielder going into 2027. The Astros make sense on paper as a potential landing spot for Duran if he's traded. But it also remains to be seen what Houston's new front-office regime has planned for this winter.