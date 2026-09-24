Cubs, White Sox's Playoff Berths Make History in Wild Day for Chicago

It's going to be a fun few weeks for the city of Chicago, to say the least.

Within minutes of one another, both the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs clinched playoff berths on Thursday afternoon. Per MLB's Sarah Langs, this is just the fourth time in big league history that both the Cubs and the White Sox have punched tickets to the postseason in the same season.

"The Cubs and White Sox have made the postseason the same year just four times: 1906, 2008, 2020 and now 2026," Langs wrote.

It's been a tough few years for the White Sox, but this is a pretty shocking stat because both of the Chicago clubs have had plenty of success throughout their franchise histories and have both been in the city for over 100 years. A wild one, to say the least.

History In Chicago For The Cubs And White Sox

Sep 23, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) throws during batting practice before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the White Sox who clinched first on Thursday as they took down the Kansas City Royals, 9-1. The Cubs entered the season expecting to be a playoff team. The White Sox, on the other hand, entered the 2026 season after losing over 100 games in each of the last three seasons, including a modern-era (since 1900) record of 121 losses in 2024. Now, they're back in the playoffs.

INCREDIBLE!



After losing 100+ games in each of the last 3 seasons, the @whitesox turn things around in 2026 and clinch a spot in the postseason! pic.twitter.com/w9OiPmz9cY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 24, 2026

A few minutes later, the Cubs clinched their own playoff berth by taking down the Miami Marlins, 2-1. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that this is the first time these two clubs have actually clinched on the same day.

"And now the Chicago Cubs clinch a wild card berth just 2 minutes later. It’s the first time in Chicago history the Cubs and White Sox clinched a playoff berth on the same day," Nightengale wrote.

On the same day that the Cubs earned thier way back to the playoffs, the very — very — likely 2026 National League Most Valuable Player Pete Crow-Armstrong became the seventh player in big league history to put together a 40-40 campaign as he stole his 40th stolen base of the season. Crow-Armstrong joined Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr., Alfonso Soriano, Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, and Jose Canseco on the exclusive list.

Simply put, it's hard to have a better day in sports than what Chicago had on Thursday. Both baseball teams clinched playoff berths and the likely NL MVP made history. What else could you ask for?