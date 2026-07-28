Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The Los Angeles Dodgers return home from a 6-3 road trip to host the Seattle Mariners starting on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers won two of three from the Yankees, Phillies, and Mets on their trip. Meanwhile, the Mariners are in a bit of a rut, scoring just 19 runs in a 1-5 stretch.

Los Angeles swept the Mariners in Seattle last September.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, July 28.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners +1.5 (-131)

Dodgers -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Mariners +157

Dodgers -191

Total

9.5 (Over -102/Under -119)

Mariners vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Luis Castillo (3-9, 4.85 ERA)

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (11-2, 2.62 ERA)

Luis Castillo has brought his ERA down by nearly two full runs since hitting a season-high 6.57 on May 9. He’s allowed 23 ER in 56.1 IP (3.67 ERA) in 11 games (eight starts) since then.

Justin Wrobleski might be one of the most underrated pitchers in the league. The southpaw has allowed no runs in five starts and a single run in five more, helping him to a sparkling 2.62 ERA.

Mariners vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, SNLA

Mariners record: 52-55

Dodgers record: 67-39

Mariners vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Cal Raleigh UNDER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-126)

Cal Raleigh has had one of the biggest fall-offs in recent memory.

After an MVP-caliber season last year, the catcher is batting .165 with a .300 slugging percentage this season. He’s even worse against left-handed pitching, going 12 for 82 (.146) with a .220 slugging percentage.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Dodgers had Monday off as they returned home from a road trip while the Mariners wrapped up their four-game series in Texas with a 7-3 loss.

Seattle has now lost five of its last six games, and things don’t get any easier with a road trip starting against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers haven’t officially named a starter for tonight as of now, but it’s expected to be Justin Wrobleski. The southpaw has been fantastic for Los Angeles this season, allowing just a single run in each of his last two starts.

I’ll back Los Angeles to win by margin as it returns home against a struggling Seattle squad.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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