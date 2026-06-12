2026 American League Check-In: Early Standouts and Disappointments

It has been a weird year in the American League, to say the least.

It's June 12 and yet only five teams are above .500. Those five teams are the Tampa Bay Rays (40-25), New York Yankees (41-26), Chicago White Sox (36-31), Cleveland Guardians (37-33), and the Seattle Mariners (36-34). Of this group, the Rays and White Sox are both pretty big surprises. Neither had high expectations, to say the least, coming into 2026. In fact, both were viewed as likely to finish at the bottom of their respective division standings. On paper, the Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Baltimore Orioles all looked better than Tampa Bay in the American League East. In the American League Central, the Kansas City Royals, Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers all looked better than Chicago, and yet, the Rays are atop the AL East standings and the White Sox are the No. 1 team in the AL Central.

If the season were to end today, the Rays would win the AL East and have the No. 1 seed in the American League in general. The White Sox would win the AL Central and have the No. 2 seed. The Mariners would win the AL West and have the No. 3 seed. The Yankees would have the No. 1 Wild Card spot followed by the Guardians and the 34-34 Texas Rangers.

The 2026 Season Has Been A Bad One For The American League

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

It's been a tough year for the American League. In comparison, there are eight teams in the National League with winning records. The club with the No. 3 Wild Card spot wouldn't be a .500 team, like the Rangers, but instead the San Diego Padres, who are three games above .500.

When it comes to the American League, there are four clear disappointments and one team that's close to that level. The Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, and Houston Astros are the biggest disappointments in the American League. Boston is 12 games below .500, the Astros are eight games below .500, and the Tigers are 11 games below .500. Disasters all around. The Royals are 13 games below .500 right now.

The reigning American League champion Toronto Blue Jays are close to that level, but shouldn't be called a disaster. The Blue Jays are 33-36, but have dealt with more injuries than most teams around the league. Fortunately, for Toronto, it's starting to get healthier. The Blue Jays still have potential this season.

All in all, not the season anyone expected in the American League.