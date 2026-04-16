2026 MLB Trade Deadline Big Board 2.0: Red Sox Star Drops

It's still far too early to expect to see any big trades get done around Major League Baseball, but with all of the serious injuries that have popped up around the league, it's important to at least take a look at the guys out there who could end up being on the move.

On April 8, we shared our first trade deadline big board of the season. Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins came in at No. 1 on the list. This week, he still holds the top spot. Let's not waste any more time and take a look at the rest of the list.

No. 5 James Wood — Washington Nationals

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder James Wood (29) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Last Week's Rank: Unranked

If the Washington Nationals want to supercharge their rebuild, flipping the 23-year-old may be their best bet. He had 31 homers in 2025 and was an All-Star for the first time throughout his young career in just his second season. In 2026, he already has five homers in 17 games played. The Nationals shouldn't trade Wood. But he will be someone to watch throughout the campaign if the Nationals flounder.

Potential Landing Spots: New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros

No. 4 Isaac Paredes — Houston Astros

Apr 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) is congratulated by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) after fielding a ball for an out against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Last Week's Rank: No. 4

There are few guys who have been talked about as a trade candidate over the last few months more than Paredes. There was a time this past offseason when it didn't seem likely that he would still be in an Astros jersey when the season kicked off, but he is.

Potential Landing Spots: Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies

No. 3 Jarren Duran — Boston Red Sox

Apr 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) throws the ball during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Last Week's Rank: No. 2

With Wilyer Abreu thriving and the outfield logjam not working in Boston so far, could this be the season in which Duran is moved after a few years of trade rumors? Last week he was at No. 2 on the list, but he has been struggling offensively so far this season with a .182/.274/.291 slash line.

Potential Landing Spots: San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins

No. 2 Joe Ryan — Minnesota Twins

Apr 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Last Week's Rank: No. 3

The Minnesota Twins have been good so far this season, but there has simply been too much buzz around Ryan to completely discount his chances of being moved. If the Twins are still playing this way at the deadline, then things could change. Right now, he still is an intriguing trade chip.

Potential Landing Spots: Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox

No. 1: Sandy Alcántara, RHP — Miami Marlins

Apr 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Last Week's Rank: No. 1

Sandy Alcántara is back to ace form. He has a 2.67 ERA in four starts so far this season. If the Marlins are open to dealing him, they are going to get a haul.

Potential Landing Spots: Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays