The MLB Pitching Trade Market Doesn't End With Tarik Skubal

If you have been following along over the last few weeks, trade chatter around the league has significantly picked up steam, although there hasn't any needle-moving deals yet this season.

The Cleveland Guardians acquired two-time Gold Glove Award winner Patrick Bailey from the San Francisco Giants. He hasn't really done anything in Cleveland, though. Bailey is batting .148 in 10 games since the trade.

Over the next few months, there are going to be plenty of bigger-name players in the trade rumors across the league. For example, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has been the talk of trade rumors recently with the Tigers spiraling out of control in the standings. But what about non-Skubal hurlers? Let's take a look at a few potential trade chips around the league, outside of Skubal.

Freddy Peralta — New York Mets

May 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York has won four games in a row, but is still seven games under .500 at 26-33. The Mets are still teetering on disaster. If the Mets don't continue this recent hot streak, Peralta will be a prize to watch before the trade deadline. His name has already been out there in rumors, along with Skubal. The 29-year-old has made 12 starts for the Mets so far this season and has a 3.55 ERA. Peralta will be a free agent after the season, so the Mets should certainly look to flip him if the playoffs don't look like an option.

Joe Ryan — Minnesota Twins

May 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A trade deadline prize in 2025 that never was. The rumors around Ryan last season were red-hot and there was even a time when it seemed like Ryan would be traded to the Boston Red Sox. A deal didn't get done, though. Ryan is still in Minnesota and has a 2.94 ERA in 12 starts. The Twins aren't contenders. This should be the year to flip him.

Sandy Alcántara — Miami Marlins

May 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) reacts against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Marlins probably should've traded Alcántara by now. He was in trade rumors endlessly over the last few years, but Miami has been waiting. Early on this season, it looked like the Marlins were smart. Alcántara was red-hot to kick off the season, but has cooled down. Now, he has a 4.66 ERA in 12 starts. The potential is there, but no one is going to pay a premium for a near-5.00 ERA.

Michael Wacha — Kansas City Royals

May 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Wacha has been quietly awesome in Kansas City. So far this season, he has a 3.23 ERA in 12 starts. He hasn't finished a season with an ERA above 3.86 since 2021. He's beem quietly consistent and certainly can help a contender.