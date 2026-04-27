Anonymous Ex-Red Sox Rips Alex Cora Ousting

Opinions have come in far and wide about the Boston Red Sox's decision to fire former manager Alex Cora.

On Saturday, there was an initial shockwave that went through the league. Sure, the Red Sox have struggled, but who saw an almost complete coaching overhaul coming? Not many. It's not even as if the Red Sox just moved on from Cora. Boston fired hitting coach Peter Fatse, third base coach Kyle Hudson, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin. The club also "reassigned" Jason Varitek. Shocking changes at this point in a season, to say the least.

When you make changes of this level in one of the biggest markets in the sport, there's going to be chatter around the league. Not just in Boston, but all over. That has been the case on Sunday as the dust has settled and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy spoke to the media about the decision.

An Anonymous Former Red Sox Didn't Love the Decision

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Like the Rafael Devers trade last season, it's going to take time to fully judge the decision. On Sunday, the Red Sox took down the Baltimore Orioles, but that's obviously not a big enough sample size to get the full picture on the move here. So far, the early response certainly hasn't been positive. For example, an anonymous former member of the club ripped the decision in a text with WEEI's Rob Bradford.

"Woke up to a text from a former Red Sox player who summed up Saturday's moves: 'It's like [explicit] your pants and changing your shirt,'" Bradford wrote on X.

Again, it will take some time to fully judge this decision. If this is a spark and Boston goes on a run, that'll be one thing. If the club's struggles continue, then it will look bad on Breslow. With Cora and a chunk of the staff gone, this is clearly Breslow's show. It's not a massive shock that part of the coaching staff that didn't get fired, are Breslow's guys, like pitching coach Andrew Bailey.

Over the next few months, this team will be fully aligned with Breslow's vision. If it works and Boston wins, great. If it doesn't and Boston just let one of the game's best managers go for nothing, there will be a large spotlight on this decision.