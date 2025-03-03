3 Burning Questions Facing the Toronto Blue Jays Midway Through Spring Training
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays failed to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to an extension before spring training got underway, meaning rumors will continue to hang over the franchise all year long.
At the same time, the Blue Jays can now shift their focus towards the rest of the organization in the weeks ahead.
Reporting live from spring training down in Florida, Fastball On SI staff writer Sam Connon broke down the three biggest questions hanging over the Blue Jays midway through camp.
Can any young pitchers break out?
Between their rotation and bullpen, the Blue Jays should have a pretty solid pitching staff in 2025.
Max Scherzer, Yimi García and Jeff Hoffman were all solid additions, but they are 40, 34 and 32 years old, respectively. The youngest pitcher projected to make Toronto's Opening Day roster is Yariel Rodríguez, who turns 28 years old next week.
Toronto was probably hoping top prospect Ricky Tiedemann would be big-league ready by now, but he will spend most of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Prospect Adam Macko and Rule 5 Draft Pick Angel Bastardo are also on the mend, unable to take the mound by the start of the regular season.
With Trey Yesavage still working through the lower levels, that leaves Jake Bloss as the most notable prospect at camp with a real shot to get promoted.
And yet, Bloss is 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through two spring training outings. He went 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with the Houston Astros last year before he got traded for Yusei Kikuchi.
Three weeks remain for the Blue Jays to sort things out in the bullpen, and it remains to be seen if any young guns will wind up getting a shot right out of the gates.
Will Varsho's injury cost Toronto an infielder?
Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho underwent surgery on his right shoulder in September, and he isn't back to full strength just yet.
Despite being a defense-first player, Varsho may have to open the season at designated hitter. That's where he played Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he hit his second home run of Grapefruit League play.
Toronto could choose to carry another outfielder with Varsho still recovering, and that could very well be former Gold Glove winner Myles Straw. But by bringing Straw in to split time with Joey Loperfido and not placing Varsho on the injured list, someone at another position will be left off the Opening Day roster.
It is very likely that only three out of Ernie Clement, Will Wagner, Davis Schneider, Orelvis Martinez, Addison Barger and Leo Jiménez start the year in the majors. Clement is out of options, while Schneider has the ability to play both infield and outfield, so they should be safe.
That leaves Wagner, Martinez, Barger and Jiménez competing for one spot. Wagner has three options remaining, while the other three are down to their final ones. That could play a part in what the Blue Jays decide to do, on top of their performance in the weeks ahead.
How aggressive will Schneider and Atkins be?
Manager John Schneider is heading into the final guaranteed year on his contract. General manager Ross Atkins may be on the books for 2026, but that doesn't mean he is necessarily safe.
The pair will be tasked with leading the Blue Jays into what could be a do-or-die season ahead, potentially with their jobs on the line.
If the team loses a key player to injury, how will Atkins go all out to fill any new holes? If managing veterans and rising stars on expiring deals gets complicated, how will Schneider balance their satisfaction with winning games.
Those are questions that will be answered over the course of the next seventh months, rather than the next three weeks, but how leadership handles the rest of spring training could color how they run things moving forward.
