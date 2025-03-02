Toronto Blue Jays Best Philadelphia Phillies in Spring Training Home Run Parade
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies were swinging for the fences Sunday.
Those swings paid off, as the spring training showdown between the two teams featured its fair share of home runs.
Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho got the scoring started by blasting a solo shot to right-center in the bottom of the first. Phillies first baseman Kody Clemens answered with a solo homer in the top of the second, only for Toronto to retake the lead on a towering Bo Bichette bomb.
Bichette hit the ball 420 feet down the left field line, initially staying in the batter's box anticipating it to curve foul. The umpire signaled for a home run, though, and Bichette proceeded to round the bases.
Philadelphia jumped ahead on a two-run home run from Gabriel Rincones Jr. in the fifth. In the bottom of the frame, Steward Berroa knotted things up with a 418-foot fly ball that cleared the fence in center.
The first six runs scored all came off of five home runs, defining the contest to that point.
Philadelphia went back ahead in the seventh, scoring a run when right fielder Addison Barger whiffed on a diving catch with two outs. In the seventh, Philadelphia loaded the bases, but failed to extend their lead.
Toronto strung together a few singles to open the seventh before scoring the tying run on a wild pitch. Tyler Heineman ultimately drew a bases-loaded walk to score what turned out to be the winning run.
Trading home runs was just for show, apparently. Blunders on both ends wound up deciding the Grapefruit League game, as the Blue Jays came out on top 5-4.
The Phillies will take Monday off, then face the New York Yankees on Tuesday. As for the Blue Jays, they will return to action Monday against the Detroit Tigers.
