Albert Pujols Confirms World Baseball Classic Gig, Reiterates Interest in MLB Job
Albert Pujols, fresh off managing Leones del Escogido to Dominican Winter League and Caribbean Series titles this offseason, has grand plans for his future.
Reports surfaced last week that the former St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels slugger would be taking over as the Dominican Republic's manager for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Pujols confirmed as much to reporters at Angels spring training camp on Sunday, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.
Pujols also "reiterated his desire" to eventually become a manager in MLB – possibly as soon as the 2026 season. Abandoning his club in favor of international action during his first spring on the job may be tough to pull off, though, so perhaps 2027 is a cleaner start date for Pujols' time as a big-league skipper.
For the time being, the 45-year-old Pujols is a special assistant for the Angels.
Pujols, who retired in 2022, finished his 22-year big league career with 3,384 hits, 704 home runs, 2,218 RBI and a 101.5 WAR, batting .296 with a .918 OPS. He made 11 All-Star appearances while winning three MVPs, six Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves, Rookie of the Year, a batting title and two World Series rings.
