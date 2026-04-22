Mets vs. Twins Live Updates: Can Juan Soto Help Snap New York’s 12-Game Skid?

The Mets will try to get out of the deep hole they’ve dug for themselves on Wednesday night against the Twins.

Things have gotten desperate in Queens, as New York owns baseball’s worst record at 7–16 and is currently on a 12-game losing streak. We'll be live-blogging below as the team attempts to break its skid against Minnesota, who used a ninth-inning rally Tuesday to extend the Mets’ misery (then added insult to injury on social media).

Juan Soto is returning from the IL after sitting out since April 3 due to a calf injury. That should boost the team’s beleaguered offense, which ranks last in MLB in runs (75), wRC+ (78), on-base percentage (.285), slugging (.332) and OPS (.617).

Live updates as Mets try to break losing streak against Twins

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