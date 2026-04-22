Mets vs. Twins Live Updates: Can Juan Soto Help Snap New York’s 12-Game Skid?
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The Mets will try to get out of the deep hole they’ve dug for themselves on Wednesday night against the Twins.
Things have gotten desperate in Queens, as New York owns baseball’s worst record at 7–16 and is currently on a 12-game losing streak. We'll be live-blogging below as the team attempts to break its skid against Minnesota, who used a ninth-inning rally Tuesday to extend the Mets’ misery (then added insult to injury on social media).
Juan Soto is returning from the IL after sitting out since April 3 due to a calf injury. That should boost the team’s beleaguered offense, which ranks last in MLB in runs (75), wRC+ (78), on-base percentage (.285), slugging (.332) and OPS (.617).
Live updates as Mets try to break losing streak against Twins
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Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.Follow rumorsandrants
Stephanie Apstein is a senior writer covering baseball and Olympic sports for Sports Illustrated, where she started as an intern in 2011 and has since covered a dozen World Series and three Olympics. She has twice won top honors from the Associated Press Sports Editors, and her work has been included in the Best American Sports Writing book series. She graduated from Trinity College with a bachelor’s in French and Italian, and has a master’s in journalism from Columbia University.
Will Laws has been leading Sports Illustrated’s baseball coverage since 2024 and has covered MLB since 2014. Prior to joining the SI staff in February 2020, he previously worked for Yahoo, Graphiq, MLB.com and the Raleigh News & Observer. His work also has appeared on Yahoo Sports, NBA.com and AOL. Laws has a bachelor’s in print and digital journalism with a minor in sports media studies from the University of Southern California.