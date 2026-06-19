3 MLB Blockbuster Trade Ideas to End Dodgers' World Series Dynasty

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the two-time reigning World Series champions and should be considered the favortes to win again this year.

Los Angeles has the best record in baseball at 48-27. What should scare every other team in baseball is the fact that the Dodgers are missing Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Edwin Díaz, Brock Stewart, Will Smith, Enrique Hernández, and Teoscar Hernández right now, among others. The Dodgers are just going to get better and have one of the best farm systems in the league, which easily could lead to a splashy deal this summer ahead of the trade deadline.

All of this is to say that if a team wants to compete against the Dodgers in the postseason, they're going to need to get aggressive this summer and make a move. Other top contenders around the league, like the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, need to add more pieces if they want to have any chance of taking down Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series this season. But these three mock trades could tip the scales a tad.

Brewers Acquire Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brewers Acquire: LHP Tarik Skubal

Tigers Acquire: INF/OF Jett Williams (MIL's No. 3 prospect), RHP Bishop Letson (MIL's No. 8 prospect), LHP Robert Gasser

The Brewers arguably are the team that has the best shot at taking down the Dodgers in the National League. Milwaukee is 45-27 and has the most dominant starter in baseball right now in Jacob Misiorowski. Milwaukee has also had the best offense in baseball in June. If the Brewers could get Skubal, they would have a good chance of getting past Los Angeles.

Blue Jays Acquire Freddy Peralta

Jun 14, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after giving up a two out walk in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Blue Jays Acquire: RHP Freddy Peralta

Mets Acquire: RHP Gage Stanifer (TOR's No. 5 prospect), RHP Jake Bloss (TOR's No. 7 prospect)

The Blue Jays have dealt with pitching injuries all season to this point, but are starting to get closer to full strength with Dylan Cease back. But José Berríos, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Cody Ponce are all on the Injured List. Bieber should be back in the not-so-distant future. If the Blue Jays entered the playoffs with a rotation featuring Cease, Peralta, Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, and Bieber, that would be enough to get through the American League.

Braves Acquire Sonny Gray

Jun 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Braves Acquire: RHP Sonny Gray

Red Sox Acquire: INF Tate Southisene (ATL's No. 3 prospect)

When it comes to Gray, there's no denying the talent. He has a 3.12 ERA in 13 starts and is a three-time All-Star. The biggest question around him is in the price tag and mutual option/buyout after the 2026 season. But for a team like the Braves, that shouldn't matter much. The Braves need another starter, despite the fact that the Braves are 46-27. The Braves are having a phenomenal season but needs another starter. Gray would be the perfect fit.