Brewers Suddenly Have MLB's Hottest Offense After Quiet May

The Milwaukee Brewers are a juggernaut that finds ways to win games, no matter what is going on.

In May, the Brewers were the best team in baseball from a pitching perspective. Milwaukee led the league with a 2.52 team ERA in 26 games played. Throughout the month of May, the Brewers went 19-7.

With injuries popping up left and right for the Brewers' pitching staff, naturally, the team's ERA hasn't been as good throughout the month of June. Milwaukee has the 14th-best team ERA in baseball in June so far at 4.32. Still, the Brewers are 10-6 in June so far because the offense has completely taken over. In fact, Milwaukee's offense has stepped up to the point that it is leading the league with 115 runs in 16 games so far this month. In comparison, the Kansas City Royals have scored the second-most runs in June so far (in 17 games) with 94. In May, the Brewers finished the month 23rd in the league with just 108 runs in 26 games.

The Brewers Are On Another Level

Jun 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This is a perfect example of why the Brewers are able to contend year in and year out. It almost doesn't matter what injuries pop up or things of that nature. Milwaukee simply plays the game the right way. When someone goes down or a part of the club starts struggling, the next man up always steps up and another part of the organization picks them up. In May, the offense wasn't great and the pitching carried the club. In June, the Brewers have been dealing with pitching injuries and so the offense has taken over.

One of the biggest reasons why the Brewers' offense has taken a step forward has been the performance of young outfielder Jackson Chourio. The 22-year-old has been incredible in June. He has played in 16 games and is slashing .362/.416/.768 with a 1.184 OPS, eight homers, 20 RBIs, six walks, four doubles and 17 runs scored. On top of this, he has struck out just 14 times.

Milwaukee is 45-27 on the season and is comfortably in first place in the National League Central. The St. Louis Cardinals are in second place, but are 5 1/2 games behind the Brewers. This team has been fun to watch so far this season and could do something special this season. If the Brewers get aggressive before the trade deadline this summer, this a team that is a clear World Series contender.