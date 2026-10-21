3 Replacements for Kurt Suzuki After Angels Cut Ties

The Los Angeles Angels are in the market for a new manager. On Wednesday, the Angels announced that Kurt Suzuki's option for the 2027 season was declined.

OFFICIAL: The Angels announced that the Club has declined the option in Kurt Suzuki’s contract and, in coordination with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, will search for a new manager and coaching staff for the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/RExo0C19az — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 21, 2026

"Official: The Angels announced that the Club has declined the option in Kurt Suzuki’s contract and, in coordination with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, will search for a new manager and coaching staff for the 2027 season," the Angels shared on X.

In the aftermath of the move, Angels interim general manager John Mozeliak released a statement, as shared on X by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"Kurt has earned tremendous respect in our clubhouse, and I’ve seen firsthand how much he cares about our players," Mozeliak said. "I do not believe our record this year was a true reflection of his abilities as a manager. I’m pleased we were able to offer Kurt a role to stay on as a special assistant, where his knowledge of our players and his perspective would continue to be valuable to the organization."

Now, there are three manager jobs officially open across baseball: the Angels, the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. With the Angels job now open, here are three options Los Angeles should have its eyes on to replace Suzuki.

Albert Pujols

May 31, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Broadcaster and former St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols waves to fans during the third inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a point last offseason when it seemed like the Angels' job was Pujols' to lose. The details didn't line up for the two sides and Los Angeles ended up rolling with Suzuki instead. Pujols has been linked to manager jobs for a few years at this point. Now, Mozeliak is leading the charge in Los Angeles and the two have a connection from their time with the St. Louis Cardinals organization. It would be a shock if Pujols wasn't at least mentioned as a fit.

Yadier Molina

Sep 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Yadier Molina stands next to his St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame plaque during a ceremony before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Molina is another Cardinals legend who has been connected to manager jobs in the past. Like Pujols, Molina has a connection to Mozeliak. Now, there's an open manager job as well. Don't be shocked if both Cardinals legends at least have their hat in the ring for the role.

Joe Espada

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (21) looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the Wildcard round against the Chicago White Sox in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Espada led the way for the Astros in 2026. Houston won the American League West and the Angels certainly saw a lot of the Astros. Espada is an intriguing free agent out there right now. It wouldn't be a shock to see him land a job quickly and now the Angels' job is out there for the taking.