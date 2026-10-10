Will Stan Kroenke Hire Albert Pujols? Why New Angels Ownership Alters "The Machine" Rumors

From the moment former Cardinals lead man John Mozeliak took over the reins in Anaheim speculation swirled he would bring in longtime colleague Albert Pujols as the Angels next manager. With Kurt Suzuki on an expiring one year deal, Pujols already part of the Angels front office, and the obvious connection between the two the promotion seemed obvious.

But then everything changed with the announcement Stan Kroenke is buying the team. How does this impact Pujols' chances of managing his former club?

A New Era in Anaheim: How Stan Kroenke Changes the Angels' Managerial Search

On the surface, the arrival of KSE creates a fascinating paradox for "The Machine". On one hand, Pujols is already an active line item on the organization's payroll. He is currently serving out the 10-year personal services contract he signed back in 2011, which pays him $1 million annually. For an incoming ownership group looking to optimize financial assets, promoting a legendary figure who is already embedded in the franchise structure might seem like an efficient move.



Furthermore, current interim General Manager recently noted that while he wants to retain 2026 manager , the ultimate decision belongs strictly to the incoming ownership group. This admission has blown the door wide open for Kroenke to make a splash. [1]





Why Kroenke’s Track Record Could Work Against a Pujols Hiring

Mar 11, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic manager Albert Pujols (5) speaks to home plate umpire Gabe Morales during the ninth inning against Venezuela at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



However, analyzing Kroenke's extensive history across global sports—including ownership of the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, and Arsenal FC—suggests his arrival actually makes a Pujols hiring less likely. Kroenke has built a wide ranging empire of championship teams by relying heavily on analytical infrastructure, deep organizational research and development, and proven, methodical leadership. KSE rarely hands the keys of a franchise to a celebrity candidate with zero major league coaching experience just to win a press conference.

When Kroenke's Rams hired Sean McVay he was just a hair shy of his 31st birthday and the youngest coach in the NFL by quite a bit. But he also had nine seasons of experience in various NFL organizations including the previous three as an offensive coordinator. That is vastly more experience than Pujols has in coaching or management.



The Front Office Dynamic: John Mozeliak and Pujols' Demands



Besides, Kroenke has yet to announce who will be running the Angels front office when he takes over the team. If Mozeliak is moved out of the position, there likely will be no personal connection between Pujols and the new general manager. Naming who will run the team is far and away the most important step for the Angels this off season.



Additionally, rumors regarding Pujols’ steep demands may conflict with Kroenke's structured operational blueprint. Reports indicate that Pujols is looking for a hefty $6 million salary and "wants control of everything," including roster philosophy and construction. In modern Major League Baseball, front offices hold the structural power. Kroenke's executive teams usually prefer a tactical, collaborative manager who works with data-driven analytics departments, rather than an old-school figurehead demanding total autonomy





Granted those were rumors from the last hiring cycle and the previous Angels regime was not big on granting players autonomy. But Pujols is known to be a proud man with his own way of doing things and that does not mesh well in the modern baseball landscape.

The Chances Look Bleak for Albert Pujols

While Pujols’ legendary status would add a high profile name in the Angels dugout, Kroenke does not need a publicity stunt to fill seats. His primary focus is expected to center around a massive real estate development blueprint for the 150 acre Angel Stadium site in Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle.

In order to fill Angels Stadium and draw a steady stream of fans to that new development, Kroenke will need to field a competitive team. Based on his real estate background and how he has operated his other teams that will be done with a vertically integrated management structure that extends from the executive suite through the minor leagues and ultimately to the Major League diamond.

On the field, he will want a modern developer of young talent to guide the Angels out of their active 11 year playoff drought. Somebody who will work within the structure of the overall franchise and utilize every analytical tool given to them to help them succeed.

Mostly likely, this will not be Albert Pujols.