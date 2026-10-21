Angels Make Final Decision on Kurt Suzuki's Job for 2027

The Angels are officially in the market for a new manager.

The team announced Wednesday that it declined the option in Kurt Suzuki’s contract for next season. Suzuki was offered the opportunity to remain with the Angels as a Special Assistant, a title he previously held from 2023-25, but they did not announce whether or not he accepted it.

OFFICIAL: The Angels announced that the Club has declined the option in Kurt Suzuki’s contract and, in coordination with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, will search for a new manager and coaching staff for the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/RExo0C19az — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 21, 2026

In Suzuki's first year managing a baseball team at any level, the Angels went 62-100 in 2026, setting a franchise record for losses.

“As we look toward 2027 and beyond, I have had thoughtful conversations internally and with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment’s leadership about the future of Angels Baseball and the direction of our organization,” interim GM John Mozeliak said in a statement. “Those conversations have shaped the decision to seek a new manager and coaching staff for the 2027 season.

"Kurt has earned tremendous respect in our clubhouse, and I’ve seen firsthand how much he cares about our players. I do not believe our record this year was a true reflection of his abilities as a manager. I’m pleased we were able to offer Kurt a role to stay on as a special assistant, where his knowledge of our players and his perspective would continue to be valuable to the organization.

"I would also like to thank the entire coaching staff for their professionalism and hard work throughout a very difficult season. We value their expertise and have offered some members of the staff positions within the organization.”

The case for keeping Kurt Suzuki

The decision to cut ties with a manager hand-picked by former general manager Perry Minsasian, after the worst season in team history, and a new owner on his way in, might have seemed elementary.

The Angels might have had a valid reason to give Suzuki a second chance. The window for a new manager to acclimate to a new team is shortened by the impending lockout. A work stoppage is expected as soon as the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires Dec. 1, and team personnel cannot contact 40-man roster players as long as it lasts.

Suzuki's familiarity with the team exceeds that of Mozeliak or incoming owner Stan Kroenke, which could have made him a logical person to oversee the transition in the front office and ownership ranks.

Suzuki can perhaps assist the transition to a new manager, but it will be an abrupt one. The selection process is already underway in Seattle to find Dan Wilson's successor. The Houston Astros are in the market for a new manager, too, after choosing not to bring back Joe Espada.

Who might replace Kurt Suzuki?

Espada could stay in the division and replace Suzuki. Former Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli spent the 2026 season in the Dodgers' front office in an advisory capacity; he is also a candidate for the Mariners' job but could draw interest from the Angels if he does not replace Wilson.

Former Cardinals and Padres manager Mike Shildt has extensive experience with Mozeliak from their shared time in St. Louis. A year ago, the Angels also interviewed a candidate with strong St. Louis ties, Albert Pujols, who could be a candidate this time around too.

If anything, the Angels' decision to move on from Suzuki could signal Mozeliak's desire for an experienced big league manager. That might rule out Pujols, who has extensive experience managing in the Dominican Republic.

Regardless, the search for a manager now rockets to the top of the Angels' offseason to-do list.