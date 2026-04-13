3 Teams That Make Sense for Lucas Giolito with 2026 in Full Swing

To the surprise of many around Major League Baseball, right-hander Lucas Giolito remains unsigned. He bounced back with the Boston Red Sox in 2025, going 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts.

At this point, he will likely sign a one-year deal with a contender and be ready to go in a few weeks after that, but it's certainly surprising that he is still out there after a long offseason.

Plenty of teams are dealing with pitching injuries and could use help in their rotation. Here are three that could benefit from having Giolito.

Toronto Blue Jays

Mar 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays Cody Ponce (66) pitches to the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays are dealing with a whole host of injuries. Max Scherzer has dealt with tendinitis in his forearm, and they are without Jose Berrios and Cody Ponce. Ponce is out for the season after suffering a devastating knee injury.

The Blue Jays also find themselves at the bottom of the American League East. They aren't too far back, but they need to beef up their pitching staff if they want to have a chance to make it back to the World Series. Giolito would fit perfectly in that rotation and give them a chance to turn things around quickly before things get too bad.

Houston Astros

Apr 10, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45) departs the mound during a first inning pitching change against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Astros are another team that is being tested by injuries. Cody Bolton left Sunday's game in Seattle with mid-back tightness, and Tatsuya Imai is dealing with arm troubles as well. They are also without Hunter Brown, Hayden Wesneski and Cristian Javier,

These injuries have knocked Houston to the bottom of the AL West at 6-10 to start the season. Giolio would be able to provide some veteran innings for a team looking to bounce back from last year's disappointing finish and help them potentially return to the postseason.

Houston has now lost seven games in a row.

Atlanta Braves

Feb 28, 2026; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Braves were already in a little bit of trouble when Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep went down with elbow injuries in spring training, but Spencer Strider is also out with an oblique strain. Fortunately for the Braves, they haven't been affected to greatly by these injuries. They are 10-6 and lead the National League East.

But it's only a matter of time before they are going to need some pitching help, and Giolito would make perfect sense for them as they try to stay on top in the division. They need innings from their starters, as well as consistency, and he can provide that for them if he can stay healthy.