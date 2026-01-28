Yankees Land RHP in Trade With Rockies

The New York Yankees have made another move this offseason, and this time it addresses one of their biggest needs: the bullpen.

According to a post by the Yankees PR Department on social media, New York is adding right-handed relief pitcher Angel Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies. In exchange, Colorado will receive first baseman T.J. Rumfield, who spent last season in the minors for New York and slashed .285/ .378/ .447 for an OPS of .825.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) January 28, 2026

In a corresponding move to make room for Chivilli on the roster, the Yankees designated outfielder Michael Siani for assignment.

Chivilli is not the only former Rockie in the Yankees' bullpen. Last season, the Yankees added reliever Jake Bird before the trade deadline, though he was quickly moved to the AAA Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders after a difficult two innings in three games that left him with a 27.00 ERA in Pinstripes. Third baseman Ryan McMahon was also a trade acquisition from Colorado last season.

2025 was Chivilli's second season in the majors. He threw for 58.2 innings across 43 games for an ERA of 7.06 and WHIP of 1.59. While those numbers aren't exactly the most promising, in 2025 he offered a 4.55 ERA and1.29 WHIP through 31.2 innings. Hopefully for Yankees fans, New York's coaching staff will be able to boost Chivilli's arm when pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in a few short weeks.

Jul 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Angel Chivilli (57) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Chivilli, originally from the Dominican Republic, first signed as an international free agent with the Rockies in 2018. He was moved around between the Rockies and their AAA affiliate, the Albuqurque Isotopes, several times during the 2025 season.

Yankees Need Stronger Relief Pitchers

Relief pitching has been one of the Yankees' biggest question marks this offseason. While the front office was focused on finally inking a splashy deal to bring back outfielder Cody Bellinger, both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver left the team for the New York Mets.

Though neither Williams nor Weaver had a stellar 2025, with Williams in particular failing to live up to big expectations, the Yankees' bullpen was left with few solid options. David Bednar, the 2025 deadline addition from the Pittsburgh Pirates, will certainly remain at closer, but the other options are not nearly as strong.

In addition to Chivilli, the Yankees will have Camilo Doval, Fernando Cruz, Paul Blackburn Cade Winquest, Ryan Yarbrough and Dom Hamel, per the depth chart. They may also rely on players in their farm system or make another trade before the August 3 deadline to bolster the bullpen.

