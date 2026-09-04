5 Things We Think Will Shake Up 2026 MLB Season, Including Dodgers Upset

The next few weeks are going to be extremely exciting across Major League Baseball.

We are just over three weeks away from the regular season coming to a close. The final day of the regular season is scheduled for Sep. 27. Between now and then, we're going to see both the American League and National League playoff races come into shape and then finally, the postseason will be here.

There's going to be a lot to watch for, like whether Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees can return in the near future. Also, the health of Shohei Ohtani is going to linger over this playoff race. The two-way superstar is dealing with knee and bicep issues and wasn't in the lineup on Thursday.

It's going to be a fun few weeks. With that being said, here are five things we think are going to happen between now, and when the World Series trophy is hoisted in the fall.

The Dodgers' World Series Run Will End

Sep 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohtani's health is the wild card here. If Ohtani is Ohtani and is crushing homers and striking guys out, the Dodgers could go and make a deep run. They have more big-name talent than anyone else and went out and added Tarik Skubal. But three-peats are hard. If Ohtani is anything less than 100 percent, it changes the calculus. Arguably, this is going to be the year someone takes down the Dodgers.

Milwaukee Brewers Will Represent The NL In The World Series

Aug 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) during the game against New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That team is going to be the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have the best record in baseball and somehow have continued to go under the radar. Milwaukee is led by the likely National League Cy Young Award winner in Jacob Misiorowski. This team can pitch with the best of them. This will be their year.

Aaron Judge Will Return, But The Yankees Will Be Upset

Aug 26, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) looks out from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Judge is nearing his big return to the Yankees' lineup, but arguably they aren't going to be the team to get through the American League this season, despite his return and one of the most dangerous rotations in baseball.

Boston Red Sox Will Represent The AL In The World Series

Sep 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team that will get through the American League is the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox have put together one of the best mid-season turnarounds in Major League Baseball history. Plus, they just got Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back. Garrett Crochet is working his way back too. This team is loaded and has been the best team in baseball since the end of June.

Pete Crow-Armstrong And Yordan Álvarez Will Cement Their Cases For MVP

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yordan Álvarez should be considered the heavy favorites to win the American League and National League Most Valuable Player Awards. Between now and the end of the season, these two will stay hot and make it not even a conversation.