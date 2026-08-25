MLB's Biggest Winners, Losers: Dodgers, Red Sox, Mets, More

There is just about one month left to go in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season.

On Sunday, Sep. 27, regular season action will wrap up around the league, barring some sort of tiebreaker or inclement weather. How crazy is that? It feels like the regular season kicked off just a few weeks ago, but it has been months at this point. And what a season it has been. The two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for another playoff run and went out and acquired someone who many believe is the best pitcher in baseball in Tarik Skubal. The rich certainly got richer.

We've seen a historic turnaround for the ages with the Boston Red Sox. There was a time when they were at the bottom of the American League standings, then a 15-game winning streak flipped a switch and now Boston arguably should be the favorite in the weak American League.

On the negative side, we've seen an absolute disaster of a season from the New York Mets, who sold off pieces ahead of the trade deadline and currently sit at 59-72.

With that being said, let's take a look at a few winners and losers from the 2026 season with roughly one month left to go.

Winners

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Say what you will about the Dodgers, but they're going for it. Los Angeles is 80-51 and added Skubal. It's absurd, but they have a real chance at a historic three-peat, unless someone can dethrone them.

Milwaukee Brewers

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of dethroning the Dodgers, if there is a team out there in the National League that can, it's arguably the Brewers. Milwaukee has the pitching, led by National League Cy Young Award favorite Jacob Misiorowski. If the offense can get hot, this is a team that can beat Los Angeles. The Brewers have the best record in baseball at 81-50.

Boston Red Sox

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can't have a list like this and not include Boston. The Red Sox were 32-46 on June 25. Since then, the club has gone 40-13. Simply one of the most improbable turnarounds in Major League Baseball history. Plus, they're about to get Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back. And there's even a chance Garrett Crochet returns this fall.

Losers

New York Mets

Aug 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Is it even a question at this point? New York is 59-72. Clearly, something major needs to be done this upcoming offseason. It has been a terrible season for New York.

Cincinnati Reds

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail shot of Cincinnati Reds hat and glove in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potentially a hot take, but the Reds were supposed to be better than they are. Cincinnati went 83-79 last season and looked better on paper heading into the 2026 season. And yet the Reds currently sit in last place in the National League Central at 62-70. A step backwards, to say the least.

San Francisco Giants

Jun 1, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants hat and glove on the ledge of the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of a step backward, the Giants certainly fit that description as well. San Francisco's 2026 season has been a disaster and is up their with the Mets. The Giants are 53-78 despite massive investments. The Giants' season has been so bad that Rafael Devers was in trade rumors just one year after San Francisco acquired his albatross contract.