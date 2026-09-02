Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

The Philadelphia Phillies have won six games in a row and are putting pressure on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, sitting just three games back with a whole month left in the regular season.

Philadelphia has taken back-to-back games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which has shaken up the playoff race in the NL.

The D-Backs have dropped three in a row and are now back behind the San Diego Padres (by half a game) for the final wild card spot. So, Arizona would love to avoid a sweep on Wednesday, especially with the Padres favored on the road against the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona is going with a bullpen game in this matchup, which will be led by Taylor Clarke (2.60 ERA). The D-Backs have a 4.16 bullpen ERA this season, but it’s been their offense that has been the issue in this series, scoring just two runs over the course of two games.

Meanwhile, the Phillies have Andrew Painter (5.95 ERA) on the bump after he led them to a 4-1 record in five starts in August. Painter returned to the rotation in late July after being set down to Triple-A.

He’s posted a 3.78 ERA in six outings since returning to the big-league club. So, can he keep this Phillies win streak going on Wednesday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this National League showdown.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+135)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Phillies: -118

Diamondbacks: -102

Total

9 (Over -119/Under -101)

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Andrew Painter (3-8, 5.95 ERA)

Arizona: Taylor Clarke (2-3, 2.60 ERA)

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 3:40 p.m. ST

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, DBACKS.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Phillies record: 79-60

Diamondbacks record: 73-67

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Andrew Painter OVER 2.5 Walks (+136)

I have a little plus-money prop for this afternoon matchup, as Painter’s control has been an issue for him in his rookie season. He ranks in the 47th percentile in walk percentage, and the Phillies right-hander has walked three or more batters in four of his six starts since being recalled from Triple-A.

The D-Backs are in the middle of the pack in walk rate, but Painter has allowed 31 walks over his last 15 starts, giving up three or more walks six times.

This prop should be at plus money, but it has a 66 percent hit rate since the righty returned to the bigs. I think it’s worth a shot on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

So far in this series, these teams have combined for three and eight runs with the D-Backs’ offense struggling to get anything going.

While Painter’s season-long numbers are concerning, the young right-hander has a sub-4.00 ERA since he was called back up to the Phillies and has some impressive advanced numbers despite his shaky ERA.

Painter ranks in the 78th percentile in average exit velocity against and the 74th percentile in chase percentage, which could help him against an Arizona offense that has been pretty average overall and ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).

I don’t want to bet on the Phils to win this game an extend their streak because of Painter’s season-long record (Philly is just 7-13 in his starts), and I trust this D-Backs bullpen to keep this offense somewhat in check, especially with Clarke getting the start.

This total has crept up to nine, and may make it to 9.5, but the UNDER has hit in the majority of both of these team’s games in 2026. I’ll follow that trend in this series finale.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-101 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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