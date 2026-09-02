Roman Anthony, Trevor Story's Absurd Return Are Bad News for Red Sox's Rivals

The Boston Red Sox's lineup certainly looks better right now.

Both Roman Anthony and Trevor Story returned on Sunday against the New York Yankees and neither has looked like they missed months of action. Anthony and Story have both played in three games and although the Red Sox have lost two of them, they haven't missed a beat.

Let's take a look at both.

Roman Anthony

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a single during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In three games since Anthony's return from a partially torn ring finger CMC ligament, he has gone 6-for-13. That's good for a sizzling .462 batting average. Overall, he's slashing .462/.500/.769 with a 1.269 OPS, two doubles, one triple and three runs scored.

If you're a fan of the Red Sox who has been waiting to see Anthony back in action, you've got to be happy right now. You really can't ask for much more out of the 22-year-old. In just a few days, he has already increased his batting average from .239 to .254. And, it's not as if he's getting cheapies. Anthony has been tearing the cover off of the ball. Since Anthony has returned, he has put 12 balls in play.

Date Exit Velocity 8/30 101.6 MPH 8/30 76.5 MPH 8/30 76.6 MPH 8/30 109 MPH 8/31 102.9 MPH 8/31 86.5 MPH 8/31 106.5 MPH 8/31 101.2 MPH 9/1 102 MPH 9/1 110.3 MPH 9/1 85.4 MPH 9/1 97.4 MPH

Yeah, he's feeling good.

Trevor Story

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) runs towards third base during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Anthony, Story has been great in his first three games back. He's seen a big increase in his batting average as well. When Story landed on the Injured List, he was hitting .206 on the season. Now, he's up to .226.

Over the last three games, Story has slashed .500/.500/.750 with a 1.250 OPS, three doubles, three RBIs and one run scored.

3 straight 2-hit games for Trevor Story fresh off the IL.



In 10 rehab games in Worcester, he only did that once. pic.twitter.com/linEKhjXlY — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) September 2, 2026

As Anthony and Story were inching towards returns to the majors, the fanbase was very excited about Anthony. Story, on the other hand, took a lot of unwarranted heat from the fanbase. Sure, Story struggled early on. But he clearly wasn't fully healthy and underwent sports hernia surgery as a result. Now, he is healthy. These last few days have been a phenomenal reintroduction to the fanbase for him.

If he keeps swinging the bat like he has over the last few days, there are going to be a lot of fans out there who forget that they were calling on Boston to keep him down in the minors.

All in all, Anthony and Story are back and have looked the part over the last few days. Now, Boston just needs to get healthy all throughout the roster.