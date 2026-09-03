Shohei Ohtani Had Simple Response to Being Out of Dodgers Lineup on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been relegated to one-way play since early July.

On Thursday, he's been relegated to zero ways.

Ohtani is out of the Dodgers lineup for the team's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals. The move doesn't come as a surprise after Ohtani was seen wincing amid his four-strikeout game on Wednesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters ahead of Thursday's game that he informed Ohtani on Wednesday night about his decision to have him out of the lineup.

Ohtani responded with the salute emoji.

Shohei Ohtani responded to Dave Roberts text last night with this emoji… 🫡 #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 3, 2026

Is Shohei Ohtani Going on the Injured List?

As for Ohtani's status moving forward, Roberts described him as "day-to-day." He said he wouldn't speculate on a potential stint on the injured list, but called it "unlikely" for now.

However, he added it's "not impossible."

Dave Roberts described Shohei Ohtani’s status as “day to day” right now



He said an IL stint is still “unlikely” but not impossible depending on how he feels the next couple days https://t.co/EJiN4Yo31B — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 3, 2026

What is Shohei Ohtani's Injury?

In addition to the knee and biceps injuries, Ohtani is also dealing with discomfort in his neck, according to Roberts.

The symptoms haven't improved, and if they don't in the coming days, the team may ultimately place him on the IL.

Why Aren't the Dodgers Just Placing Shohei Ohtani on the IL?

The Dodgers have been sputtering as of late, going 26-27 since July 1.

They're currently the No. 3 seed in the National League behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves, both of which they dropped the season series to.

The wild-card round begins Sept. 29, which is less than four weeks away. The Dodgers need Ohtani as close to 100% by then — but they also need him ramped up and playing well.

The team doesn't know if a 10-day IL stint will get him there, and at the same time, they want his bat in the lineup as soon as possible.

"Is a day or two — or I mean, shoot, even 10 days, is that going to help get him to be 100%? Don't know the answer," Roberts said on Wednesday night. "But I think where we're at, I think he's just going to have to find a way to make do and do the best he can. But what can I do? Have the conversation. Get him off his feet. Kind of try to get some strength back. Get him feeling better, and then run him out there."

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