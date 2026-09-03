Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Surpasses 15 Teams in Absurd 100 MPH Stat

While Jacob Misiorowski may not have been as sharp on Wednesday as Milwaukee Brewers fans have come to expect, he still made a bit of wild Major League Baseball history.

Milwaukee faced off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and came out on top, 9-5. Misiorowski tossed four innings and allowed five runs while striking out five batters and walking four. In the process, his season ERA jumped to 1.97.

Misiorowski's outing against the Cubs actually was the first time this season in which he allowed more than three runs in a game. It happens to the best of them. For Misiorowski, it took 26 starts to allow more than three runs. That's absurd in itself.

One thing that is already true about Misiorowski is that the young flamethrower has one of the best fastballs from a starter in Major League Baseball history. He threw the fastest pitch by a starter in recorded big league history earlier in the season at 105.5 miles per hour. Aroldis Chapman has the all-time MLB record for the fastest pitch thrown in recorded history at 105.7 miles per hour. Misiorowski has a real shot at taking the crown one day.

Jacob Misiorowski Is Making History

Sep 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He takes the hill and blows 100-MPH pitches past guys with ease and a consistency that fans around the league just haven't seen before. In fact, after his start against the Cubs, Misiorowski now has more pitches of 100 MPH or higher than 15 teams in general in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008), per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

"This note from ESPN Insights: Jacob Misiorowski now has more pitches of 100+ mph this season than 15 MLB franchises have since pitch tracking began in 2008." Rogers wrote.

Misiorowski has pitched in 41 games in the big leagues — including the 2025 playoffs. Despite just 41 games, he has more pitches of 100 MPH or higher than 15 days have tallied in 18 years. That shouldn't be possible.

Sure, pitchers are throwing harder today than in the past. But that shouldn't be possible. But it just goes to show how special Misiorowski is. What he's doing every fifth day isn't common. His fastball is something fans need to appreciate because you may not see something like this again from a starter.

It wasn't Misiorowski's night on Wednesday, but this has been his season. It's going to go down in the record books when the story closes on the 2026 season.