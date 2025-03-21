A Jackson Holliday Rookie Card Just Sold For an Insane Amount of Money at Auction
The baseball card and collectible market is hot based on all the news we saw Friday morning.
First, the coveted Paul Skenes rookie "patch" card from Topps and Fanatics sold for $1.1 million at auction. Then, Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles saw his same version of the card sell for nearly $200,000.
Per Darren Rovell of CllctMedia:
The price is the highest paid publicly for any Skenes card, as well as a record for any debut patch.
Jackson Holliday’s RPDA also fetched $198,000 in the same auction to become the second-most expensive debut patch to sell at public auction.
The new thing from Topps/Fanatics is to have each player wear a small patch during their major league debut. Then, the patch is inserted into the baseball card and the card is signed by the player, creating an en exclusive 1/1 collectible.
Presuming that both Holliday and Skenes become the players they are expected to be, those cards will only increase in value over time.
The former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the 21-year-old Holliday made his major league debut last season, hitting .189 in 190 at-bats. He popped five homers and drove in 23 while also stealing five bases. He will begin the year as the starting second baseman in Baltimore.
The Orioles are coming off a year in which they finished second in the American League East and lost in the wild card round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Royals.
They'll open their season on March 27 at the Toronto Blue Jays.
