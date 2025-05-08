Academy-Award Winning Actress Goes Viral After Aaron Judge Strikeout at Yankees-Padres Game
I've got to be honest. I had no idea that actress Emma Stone was a baseball fan, and I had even less of an idea that she was a San Diego Padres fan.
Evidently, both things are true, as Stone was spotted sitting right behind home plate on Wednesday night as the Padres played the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
You can see her cheering wildly after Dylan Cease struck out Aaron Judge, all while wearing some awesome throwback Padres attire. And it wasn't just her, it was her husband Dave McCary as well.
The internet had a fun time seeing Stone don the Friars gear also, and you can see some of the best posts below:
Stone, 36, is one of the more popular actresses of the last 20 years. She starred in Superbad, Easy A, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and the Amazing Spider-Man, among others.
She has won two Academy Awards in her career.
While Stone was happy to see Judge strike out, she likely wasn't happy at the end of the game, as the Yankees won 4-3 in 10 innings. Max Fried was brilliant in a no-decision for New York, tossing seven innings of one-run ball. Dylan Cease was also great for San Diego, giving up just one run and one hit over 6.2 innings before leaving with an apparent injury.
Both teams are off on Thursday but will be back in action on Friday as the Yankees go to West Sacramento to take on the A's and the Padres go to Colorado to play the Rockies.
