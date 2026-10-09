ALDS Game 4: One Big Takeaway from the Guardians Win

At this point in the postseason, only the Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians was left to be played in the division series. For the second consecutive night, the Guardians staved off elimination. The two teams will head back to Cleveland for the deciding Game 5.

With a 9-4 win, the Guardians became the fifth team to score nine or more runs in back-to-back games while facing elimination. The previous four teams were the 1960 Yankees, 1999 Red Sox, 2007 Red Sox, and 2023 Rangers, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

Teams with 9+ runs in consecutive games facing elimination within a series:



1999 ALDS BOS (3 straight)

2026 ALDS CLE

2023 ALCS TEX

2007 ALCS BOS

1960 WS NYY https://t.co/g9JG2URB83 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 9, 2026

Guardians Force Winner-Take-All Game at Home After Trailing 2-0

The two American League Central teams will battle for a fifth game. It's not too surprising, since the regular-season series was close between the two teams. The Guardians became the first team to win this postseason while allowing four runs. The previous 17 times it happened, that team lost.

There will be a lot of unpredictability entering Game 5. Langs provide the historical context for this game: teams that tie the series from down 2-0 in a best-of-five format have a 10-8 record. Additionally, teams that play a winner-take-all game at home have a 70-68 record in postseason play. In the division series, that record is 19-22.

Of the 18 previous teams to fall behind 2-0 in a best-of-five postseason series before rallying to win the next two games, 10 (56%) have proceeded to also win Game 5 and the series https://t.co/omnlVzZcvJ — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 9, 2026

With those numbers, the historical context suggests that Game 5 is a crapshoot. That's not too uncommon for what is essentially a one-game season. It will simply come down to who executes the best when it matters the most.

What to Expect in Guardians-White Sox Game 5

There will be a lot of unpredictability in Game 5. The hitters have seen everything their opponent has thrown at them plenty of times throughout the series. There is often an exposure penalty regarding relievers, which will be an underlying plot for this series-deciding game.

Another element will be how the Guardians plan to use their pitching staff in Game 5. They needed Gavin Williams to get the final three outs of Game 4. It's unclear if his relief stint will impact his outing, even if he skipped his between-starts bullpen session.

The White Sox will continue to employ their "Johnny Wholestaff" approach. Sean Burke, who pitched 5.1 innings in Game 2, should be entering this game on four days' rest. Grant Taylor's status is also a concern, given the right-hander's workload in the postseason and his Game 4 meltdown. Despite that, Will Venable should have his entire pitching staff available with the season on the line.

Chicago has a young group of hitters who could etch their names into the history books. On the other side sits a battle-tested Cleveland squad. The one player to watch for Game 5 will be José Ramírez, as his bat will likely contribute to most as to which team will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.