One of the National League's top starters in recent years could reportedly be on the move this offseason.

The San Francisco Giants are "open to listening to offers" for right-hander Logan Webb, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon also reported that the Giants would be asking for a "very strong return" in any deal for the three-time All-Star. While there's no guarantee the 30-year-old will be traded this winter, the fact that he's even reportedly available drastically impacts the overall starting pitcher market.

Here are three teams that should immediately consider trading for Webb.

Chicago Cubs

Jun 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera (30) throws the ball against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs clearly need to add starting pitchers this offseason. As things stand, Chicago's 2027 rotation would likely be led by Justin Steele and Edward Cabrera. Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes, Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea, and David Peterson are all free agents after starting at least nine games for the Cubs last year.

If the Cubs traded for Webb, he'd be their ace for at least the next two seasons. And with Chicago's strong defense behind him, the right-hander would likely be viewed as a legitimate contender for the 2027 National League Cy Young Award.

Atlanta Braves

Oct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws to the plate against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves have several questions to answer about their 2027 pitching staff, including whether they'll re-sign Tyler Mahle and whether Didier Fuentes will be a starter or reliever next year. Trading for Webb would solidify the front of Atlanta's rotation, forming a dangerous one-two punch with veteran southpaw Chris Sale.

The Braves have a few notable prospects who might interest San Francisco. If Atlanta wants to go all in on winning now, trading for Webb could be a logical way of improving the team's rotation this offseason.

Chicago White Sox

Jul 4, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Grant Taylor (31) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox have been regularly linked to this offseason's pitching market, even before trading starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin to the Colorado Rockies. With Colorado taking on Castillo's full 2027 salary, Chicago might be even more likely to target big-name starters in free agency.

Now that the Giants are reportedly listening to offers for Webb, though, a trade with San Francisco gives the White Sox a solid alternative if they want to add an ace to their pitching staff.