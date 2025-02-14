Alex Bregman's Contract Details with Boston Red Sox Revealed
On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox struck big on the free agent market, signing star third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year deal worth $120 million.
However, as new information comes out, we're finding out the exact structure of the deal.
Per Buster Olney of ESPN:
The deferrals on the Alex Bregman deal are significant -- the present-day value of his contract is expected to be assessed in the range of $90 million for three years.
Contract deferrals have become a major talking point around baseball in the wake of the Dodgers' use of them, but they have been around for years, with Bobby Bonilla's deal from the Mets representing the most famous use of the tactic. Ken Griffey Jr. is still being paid by the Cincinnati Reds as well.
Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs last year while playing in 145 games. He is a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022) and a two-time All-Star. He's also won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger. He'll help lengthen the Red Sox lineup and will give Boston one of the deepest lineups in the American League.
With Bregman, Triston Casas, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran and Trevor Story, the Sox should have an excellent opportunity to get back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season.
Bregman is expected to join the Red Sox in camp on Friday.
Related MLB Stories
STARTLING REVELATION: Speaking at spring training, Framber Valdez of the Astros says the team has not approached him about a contract extension. CLICK HERE:
SKENES AND HISTORY: THE MLB projections think that Pirates ace Paul Skenes will do something we haven't seen in 40 years, but will he get there? CLICK HERE:
OHTANI ON THE MEND: Shohei Ohtani will take a critical next step in his return from Tommy John surgery this weekend. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.