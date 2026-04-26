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Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet Join Chorus of Red Sox Reacting to Alex Cora Exit

The Boston Red Sox's firing of Alex Cora has certainly led to plenty of comments.
Patrick McAvoy|
Apr 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (left) and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela return to the dugout after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning on a double by shortstop Trevor Story (not pictured) at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (left) and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela return to the dugout after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning on a double by shortstop Trevor Story (not pictured) at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

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Boston Red Sox

It's been a weekend for the Boston Red Sox, to say the least.

Boston blew out the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, fired former manager Alex Cora and others, promoted Chad Tracy to interim manager in the big leagues, beat the Orioles for a second time, and had a few different veterans for the club speak out about the move to fire Cora and the immediate fallout.

It's been a weird time for the organization. Both Trevor Story and Garrett Whitlock spoke about the club's decision to move on. But they're not all. Young Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony also was asked about Cora's exit and his thoughts after signing a long-term extension with the club now that his former manager is gone, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"AC and the staff was here when I committed to it, but I committed to Brez, I committed to [John Henry], I committed to [Sam Kennedy]. I committed to the city and the people around me & my teammates," Anthony said, as transcribed by Healey.

You're always going to see turnover in professional sports. Coaches and managers don't stick around forever. Soon enough, partnerships end, even if you're among the best in the game at what you do. For the Red Sox, they opted to move on from Cora now. It was clear in the aftermath that this was Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's call and he made it.

The Red Sox Stars Opened Up

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony
Apr 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) runs to third base during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

No matter who is the Red Sox's manager, Anthony is going to be the face of the club moving forward. So, it's important to know his thoughts on a matter this big.

Garrett Crochet also spoke up about the Red Sox moving on from Cora, as transcribed by Healey.

"We've been playing terrible, and it kind of feels like those guys paid the cost of our own crime," Crochet said.

Whether you agree or disagree with the Red Sox's decision to move on from Cora, the timing in the middle of a series is just odd. Players have had to answer for and speak about a decision they did not make. Breslow did speak about the move, but it arguably wasn't enough.

Boston has now won two games in a row, but what will the long-term impact of this decision be? Obviously, there's no way to know right now. But it has been anything but smooth.

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Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com

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