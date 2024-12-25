An Ode to Jhonkensy Noel’s Electric Rookie Season With the Cleveland Guardians
In honor of Christmas Day, it only feels fitting to give Jhonkensy Noel his flowers.
The Cleveland Guardians outfielder – also known as “Big Christmas” – broke onto the scene in a big way in 2024. Noel was ranked as the team's No. 26 prospect when he got called up, so it wasn't as if he was heralded as the future of the franchise.
To be clear, it still remains to be seen if Noel has what it takes to be a future star. But thanks to a handful of moments, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound power hitter became a fan favorite nonetheless.
Noel hit a home run in MLB debut on June 26. Three days later, he delivered the hardest-hit home run by a Guardians player since the Statcast era began in 2015.
Through his first eight games in the big leagues, Noel was batting .261 with three home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.029 OPS.
The next few weeks didn't treat Noel as kindly, but he bounced back with another power surge in August. Over a 15 game stretch, Noel hit .300 with seven homers, 14 RBI and an 1.157 OPS.
Noel's bat fell silent down the stretch, as he didn't hit a home run after Aug. 30. Across the final month of regular season action, Noel hit .113 with a .364 OPS.
It seemed like Noel's magic had run out, especially when he went hitless in his first five postseason games. Then, in Game 3 of the ALCS, everything changed.
Cleveland was trailing the New York Yankees 5-3 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Noel came in as a pinch-hitter and belted a historic, two-run slam that sent the game to extras. David Fry walked it off, and the Guardians snagged their first win of the series.
The Yankees advanced to the World Series in the Guardians' place anyways, but the crowd at Progressive Field will never forget the moment Noel hit it big.
In 67 regular season games, Noel hit .218 with 13 home runs, 28 RBI, a .774 OPS and a 1.0 WAR. He then hit .095 with a .446 OPS in nine postseason contests.
Those aren't the numbers of an MVP contender, but they were just enough to cement Noel as a fan favorite moving forward. Maybe in his sophomore season, he can string together a full year as a lineup regular and continue his ascension.
Whatever happens next, may the 23-year-old Dominican slugger have a very merry Christmas.
