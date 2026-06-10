Yankees' Aaron Judge Expected to Return In 2026, Impact AL Playoff Race

As of right now, the American League is wide open, but that arguably will change when New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge returns.

Right now, Judge is out with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side. It's a tough injury and there hasn't been much said about a timeline for a return. With Judge out, the American League is completely wide open with just five teams above .500. The Yankees arguably were the only clear contender in the American League, but that isn't the case right now. But Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it clear on Tuesday that he believes that Judge is going to return this season while speaking to Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

"Yes, yeah," Boone said when asked if he's confident that Judge will return this season. "And he's very confident."

Aaron Judge Will Shake Up The AL Playoff Race

Jun 2, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) looks on from the duck out during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Boone was asked why he's so confident that Judge is going to return this season.

"Just the nature of the injury," Boone continued. "And hearing the doctors talk. We just haven't put a timeline on it because we don't want to do that and miss the target or make the target or, you know, anything like that. I think there's pretty strong confidence that he'll be back and fully healthy."

The Yankees are vulnerable right now, but the second Judge returns, New York will immediately become the top contender in the American League again. At some point, Max Fried should return as well.

The Yankees entered the day on Tuesday with a 39-26 record and in second place in the American League. The Tampa Bay Rays entered the day in first place and took down the Boston Red Sox for the second straight day. The Rays currently are the top team in the division, but that's going to change. Boone's message should give Yankees fans some hope, and scare other teams in the division.

Right now, other clubs in the division have a chance to catch New York. But the second Judge returns, that hope is going to leave fellow American League clubs, unless they can build a big enough lead in the standings. The Yankees are the best team in the American League on paper. Fortunately, Judge will return at some point and completely shake up the playoff race. Unfortunately, it's unknown when he will come back. But Boone made it clear that he's going to return.