Arizona Diamondbacks Star Makes Subtle But Important Change Heading into 2025
After a down year for much of 2024, Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll has made a subtle, yet important change to his batting stance for 2025.
The following comes from Arizona Sports FM:
Carroll has tweaked his bat positioning when he sets up in the batter’s box, tilting the thunder stick from nearly flat more upwards.
He started to change the position of his bat in the second half of last year, and this winter he focused on refinement to find a comfortable spot to fire from.
Carroll, who won the Rookie of the Year award in the National League in 2023, hit just .231 last season with 22 homers and 74 RBI. He did steal 35 bases and hit much better in the second half (.259 vs. 213). If the adjustments from the second half can carry into the 2025 season as he hopes, the Diamondbacks will be in a position to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the loaded National League West.
Arizona missed the playoffs in 2024, finishing third in the division. They had been to the World Series in 2023.
A better year from Carroll isn't the only thing to look forward to if you're a Diamondbacks fan: The team also brought in former National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes on a multi-year deal. They should also have healthy years from Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez, who dealt with their own issues last year.
The Diamondbacks open up the season on March 27.
