Boston Red Sox Gold Glover Still Not Cleared For Baseball Activities
The Boston Red Sox got some better news regarding the health of outfielder Wilyer Abreu on Tuesday as the Gold Glover was cleared to work out.
Though he can work out, he cannot resume baseball activities yet, according to manager Alex Cora. Christopher Smith of MLB.com had the information on social media:
Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu still not participating in baseball activities; he had more labs done yesterday and the Red Sox expect the results today:
Abreu 25, has been bothered by an illness during spring training. The most important thing is Abreu's overall health, but from a baseball perspective, the team can't afford to have him fall too far behind. He certainly could be ready for Opening Day still, but he can't miss too much time.
A solid hitter and a solid defender, Abreu hit .253 last season as the Red Sox climbed to an 81-81 record. He had 15 homers and 58 RBI while also winning the Gold Glove.
When healthy, he figures to pair with Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield. That trio could be the best outfield in all of baseball, and top prospect Roman Anthony isn't far behind.
The Red Sox are hoping to finish better than last year's .500 record and they appear positioned to do it with the additions of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman and Alex Bregman.
Boston will continue with Grapefruit League play for the next four weeks and will open up the regular season on March 27.
