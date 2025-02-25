Toronto Blue Jays Recent Trade Acquisition Leaves Spring Training Game in "Scary" Moment
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Joey Loperfido left Tuesday's spring training game in what was described as a "scary" moment by Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.
Joey Loperfido exits the game T1 after crashing into CF-wall awkwardly, trying to chase down a Victor Scott smash. Scary moment as he lost his balance on the track and his head/neck slammed into the wall. Walked off on his own with trainers.
Steward Berroa takes over.
Loperfido, 25, was acquired by the Jays last trade deadline in the deal that sent left-hander Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros. A former seventh-round pick, he played his college ball at Duke University. He made his major league debut last season with Houston and then played 43 games with the Jays after the trade.
Combined, he hit .214 with four homers and four stolen bases. The Blue Jays outfield is seemingly set with George Springer, Daulton Varsho and Anthony Santander, but Loperfido will try to crack the group as the fourth option. He could also serve as a defensive replacement late in games.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East, but with the additions of Santander, Max Scherzer, Andres Gimenez, Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia, they certainly feel better about their chances this year.
Toronto will continue Grapefruit League play for the next four weeks before opening up the regular season on March 27 against the Baltimore Orioles.
We'll provide an update on Loperfido when information becomes available.
