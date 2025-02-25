Chicago White Sox Reportedly Make Big Decision with Former Trade Acquisition
Former trade acquisition Miguel Vargas is seen as the leading candidate for third base with the Chicago White Sox, according to a report from James Fegan on Bluesky.
Will Venable said the White Sox view Miguel Vargas as their primary option at third base. He’s worked a little at first base this camp but the bulk of his time will be at third.
Vargas, 25, is a former top prospect who was acquired by the White Sox during the 2024 season from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He struggled mightily after the trade that sent Michael Kopech to the Dodgers, hitting just .104 in 42 games with the Sox.
He had two home runs and seven RBI.
Lifetime, he's a .175 hitter with 13 home runs. He's played part of three seasons in the big leagues with the Dodgers and White Sox.
The White Sox finished with a league-worst 41-121 record last season and it doesn't figure to be much better this year. That said, the development of young players like Vargas will be worth watching. If he can turn it around and realize his prospect status, that would be a big development for Venable and his staff.
Beyond Vargas, the White Sox do have some top pitching prospects that are worth monitoring. Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith could both end up in the big leagues later this year.
The White Sox will finish out spring training over the next month and will open the regular season on March 27 against the Angels.
