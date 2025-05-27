Arizona Diamondbacks Star Reportedly Being Courted By International Team For WBC Roster
According to a report from international insider Jeff Duda, the delegation from Taiwan is courting both Corbin Carroll and Stuart Fairchild for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which begins next March.
Duda states that the president of the Chinese Professional Baseball League will fly to the United States to meet with both. Carroll's mother was born in Taiwan, which would make him eligible to play for the team, if he wants.
Of course, there's also a chance that Mark DeRosa and Team USA come calling for Carroll as well, so he'll probably have some opportunities and difficult choices to make.
The Rookie of the Year winner in 2023, Carroll is out to an excellent start this season in Arizona. He's hitting .260 with 15 homers, 34 RBIs and nine stolen bases. He's carrying a .332 on-base percentage and an .888 OPS.
A former first-round pick of the Diamondbacks, he's a .258 lifetime hitter with 66 homers and 100 stolen bases. He helped lead the D-backs to the World Series in 2023, but they were defeated by the Texas Rangers.
As for Fairchild, he's currently playing for the Atlanta Braves. A five-year veteran of the Diamondbacks, Reds, Mariners, San Francisco Giants and Braves, he's hitting .156 this season. His mother was also born in Taiwan. Focus Taiwan has said that he has interest in playing for Taiwan. Those comments were made during spring training.
Team Japan is the defending champion of the World Baseball Classic after they beat the United States in the final of the 2023 event.
Related MLB Stories
UNCOMFORTABLE CONDITIONS: Blue Jays' manager John Schneider didn't appear real happy to be taking on the Rays in the Florida heat on Sunday.... CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC VELO: Tarik Skubal not only threw a complete-game shutout on Sunday, but he hit 103 mph on his final pitch of the game. CLICK HERE:
END OF THE LINE? Kevin Pillar, who previously starred for the Blue Jays, has just lost his roster spot with the Texas Rangers. Could this be the end of his career? CLICK HERE: