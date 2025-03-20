Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery Drawing Trade Interest, Per Report
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery has drawn trade interest from multiple teams, 98.7 FM Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported Wednesday.
Montgomery is entering the second season of a two-year, $47.5 million contract he inked with the Diamondbacks in March 2024. He wound up going 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA, 1.650 WHIP, 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a -1.4 WAR across 25 appearances last year, even getting demoted to the bullpen in August.
Owner Ken Kendrick publicly fessed up to overpaying Montgomery in September, seemingly spoiling the relationship between player and front office. Arizona then went out and signed Corbin Burnes to a $210 million deal in December, making Montgomery the odd man out in the rotation.
The 32-year-old lost 20-to-25 pounds over the winter, but he still arrived at spring training with a strained left index finger. That delayed his Cactus League debut several weeks, and he gave up two hits, two walks, a hit batter and five earned runs in 0.1 innings when he did finally take the mound on March 7.
Montgomery bounced back against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, though, giving up three hits and a walk across 2.2 scoreless innings of action. The veteran lefty was already supposedly on teams' radars before that outing, and interest should only grow from there.
Prior to 2024, Montgomery was 38-34 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.209 WHIP, 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 12.6 WAR in his seven-year MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
Any contender looking for a veteran presence at the back end in their rotation could do far worse than Montgomery, considering he is 3-1 with a 2.63 ERA across eight career playoff appearances and just won a World Series ring in 2023.
