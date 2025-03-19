Fastball

Dodgers SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto Reverts to Tippy Toes in Viral Tokyo Series Photoshoot

Yoshinobu Yamamoto tried to measure up to Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki in the lineup of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Japanese stars, but the 5-foot-10 pitcher still came up short.

Sam Connon

Bunkyo, Tokyo, JPN; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) tips his cap to the fans after a press conference after defeating the Chicago Cubs during the Tokyo Series at Tokyo Dome. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers, powered by their trio of Japanese stars, completed the sweep over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

After Yoshinobu Yamamoto got the win in the Tokyo Series opener Tuesday, rookie Roki Sasaki gave up just one run in 3.0 innings of work Wednesday. Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, hit a home run to improve to 3-for-8 on the week.

The trio took the field after the contest for a quick photoshoot, soaking up the spotlight back in their home country.

It didn't take long for people to notice something off about the picture, though.

The 5-foot-10 Yamamoto was standing on his tippy toes in between the 6-foot-3 Ohtani and the 6-foot-2 Sasaki. Even then, Yamamoto was still the shortest of the bunch.

Yamamoto didn't bother inflating his height once the Cubs' Japanese stars, Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga, joined them for another photo.

Imanaga, like Yamamoto, is 5-foot-10. Suzuki is listed at 6 feet flat.

Yamamoto went 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.111 WHIP, 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.8 WAR in 2024. If he hadn't been limited to 18 starts with a right shoulder injury, he likely would have contended for NL Rookie of the Year.

Still, Yamamoto went 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 0.964 WHIP across four postseason starts, helping to lead the Dodgers to a World Series championship in year one of his 12-year, $325 million contract.

