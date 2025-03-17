Boston Red Sox Manager Sets Important Timeline For Final Roster Decisions
According to Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, the team should have its position player roster set by the end of the traditional work week.
From Ian Browne of MLB.com:
Alex Cora said the Red Sox will get through tomorrow's game in Tampa before the next round of significant cuts. He thinks the position player roster should be fairly set by Friday. The decision on last two rotation spots might wait until Mexico.
The Red Sox do have several interesting battles going on right now among position players.
First, there's the continued conversation about who will play third base between Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers. Furthermore, there's the question about if any of the young prospects will win jobs with the big-league club. If Bregman is going to play third, could Vaughn Grissom or Kristian Campbell win the second base job? If Bregman is going to play second, will both players head to the minors with David Hamilton assuming the utility role?
Furthermore, Wilyer Abreu could start the year on the injured list, and if he does, does that open a spot for top prospect Roman Anthony?
These are just some of the questions that Cora and his coaching staff need to address as Opening Day looms just 10 days from now.
The Red Sox are coming off a year in which they went 81-81 and missed the playoffs by finishing third in the American League East. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2021 and haven't won a World Series since 2018.
